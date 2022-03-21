Investigation underway after domestic-related shooting in Colonial Heights

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a domestic-related shooting that happened Sunday night.

At 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Glenview Avenue for the report of a person shot.

Once on the scene, officers found a woman inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center.

Police say the suspect, who is the victim’s husband was identified as Mark Alan Nance, 62, of Colonial Heights.

Before officers arrived, Nance fled the scene on foot and was found inside of a garage behind the home. When officers first found Nance, a taser was deployed but it was ineffective.

For several hours, officers communicated with Nance in an attempt to peacefully resolve the situation. However, shortly after 1:00 a.m., Nance was transported to VCU Medical Center with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have issued a warrant for felony malicious wounding.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

