Governor Youngkin signs ‘Carolina Squat’ Ban

By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill Monday that would ban a vehicle modification known as the “Carolina Squat.”

The bill was introduced after a deadly crash in Mecklenberg claimed the life of a 27-year-old father in February.

The vehicle at fault - had the modification.

The measure bars any vehicle from having the front bumper higher than the back by four inches or more on public highways across the state.

