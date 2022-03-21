Governor Youngkin signs ‘Carolina Squat’ Ban

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill Monday that would ban a vehicle modification known as the “Carolina Squat.”

The bill was introduced after a deadly crash in Mecklenberg claimed the life of a 27-year-old father in February.

The vehicle at fault - had the modification.

The measure bars any vehicle from having the front bumper higher than the back by four inches or more on public highways across the state.

