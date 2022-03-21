Fox Elementary students resume in-person learning at First Baptist Church

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fox Elementary students are headed back to the classroom. This is the first time they’ll learn in person since their school caught fire more than a month ago.

They’ll be learning inside First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue. Teachers, parents, and volunteers spent nearly two weeks transforming the building into make-shift classrooms and office spaces.

Renovation work also continues at Clark Springs Elementary.

RPS board members say they plan to give families the choice if they want kids to move there as soon as the building is ready, or finish out the year at First Baptist.

