Department of Historic Resources adds three central VA historic sites

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Landmarks Register, the state’s official list of places with historic, architectural, archaeological and cultural significance has added nine new sites to their roster from all over the commonwealth.

Out of the nine landmarks added, three are found in central Virginia.

The Byrne Street USO club in Petersburg

This United Service Organization facility was used as a recreational space in the 1940s to maintain morale for African American soldiers during World War II. Until the end of the war, the Byrne Street USO Club functioned as a space for Black servicemen to socialize safely and for the troops and their families to receive aid. The space stayed a recreational and community center for African Americans in the city after the war and into the 2010s.

The Shockoe Hill Burying Ground Historic District in Richmond

First laid out in 1799, the Shockoe Hill Burying Ground represents the city’s responsibility to address the medical and housing needs of the lower class by providing treatment and isolation facilities for those who fell victim to epidemics and the burial of residents. The site’s purpose was to establish “a public burying ground for white persons,” the cemetery continued to expand throughout the 19th century. The grounds have three major properties previously listed on the National Register of Historic Places already: the Almshouse, Shockoe Hill Cemetery and Hebrew Cemetery.

The City Hospital and Colored Almshouse Site, the Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground and the City Powder Magazine Site—have also been identified as district resources, signifying the growth and change the city has gone through.

The Chatsworth School in Henrico County

Built in 1916, the Chatsworth school was and gave Black children in Henrico County education for grades 1-4 during a time when public school systems were segregated in the state. Educator Virginia Estelle Randolph supervised the education at Chatsworth, where students learned bookwork and banking to handicrafts and woodworking. The school also functioned as a health clinic for surrounding communities. Henrico County closed the school in 1955 as a way to accommodate higher enrollment levels.

Photos and more information regarding each site can be found here.

