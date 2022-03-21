Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Police search for missing woman last seen leaving her home

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Sunday morning.

Police say, Mary L. Miller, 78, was last seen leaving her home in the 8100 block of Provincetown Drive at around 11:00 a.m. on March 20. Miller did not return home and was reported missing to the police that night at 9:00 p.m.

Miller is described as a black female, about 5′2 inches tall and weighing about 198 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a burgundy dress and high-heeled shoes.

She left her home in a silver 2012 Nissan Versa with Virginia license plates XDE-5947.

Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

