Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation host job fair for seasonal positions

Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County(Chesterfield County Government)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Parks and Recreation in Chesterfield County is hosting a job fair in hopes of filling seasonal positions for summer camps and park maintenance.

Summer camp positions will work with children in day camps in areas like outdoor adventure, nature, therapeutic recreation, as well as traditional summer camps.

Parks maintenance positions work outside in park facilities during the summer months.

Staff will be on site to answer questions, accept applications and conduct interviews.

The fair will be on Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Chesterfield Towne Center on 11500 Midlothian Turnpike. Anyone interested is encouraged to apply in advance at http://www.chesterfield.gov/careers.

