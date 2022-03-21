Healthcare Pros
Ceremony for Virginia Women Veterans Week held in Richmond

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services held a ceremony for Virginia Women Veterans Week in Richmond.(Office of the Lieutenant Governor)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Veterans Services held a ceremony for Virginia Women Veterans Week in Richmond.

On Monday morning, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears helped kick it off by honoring veterans at the Virginia War Memorial.

Earle-Sears is a veteran herself, serving in the Marines. She says it’s important to recognize the service and sacrifice of these veterans, especially during Women’s History Month.

“Ya know, women veterans don’t get the recognition we deserve...we have always been in war of some kind, fighting for our country... to keeping the home fires burning,” Earle-Sears said.

The lieutenant governor says she is working to make Virginia the best place for women veterans to live. This includes improving access to medical care, which she says is often geared more towards men.

“We so appreciate the veteran community in the Commonwealth, and we are working to make Virginia the best place in the nation for veterans to live and work, with programs like Virginia’s Women Veterans Program (VWVP) and the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program. It is only fitting that we honor these incredible veterans during Women Veterans Week during Women’s History Month,” said Earle-Sears.

