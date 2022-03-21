Healthcare Pros
Campbell County center designed for helping veterans receives inaugural Spirit of Virginia Award

The Spirit of Virginia Award is given to the National Center for Healthy Veterans Monday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An organization committed to helping veterans recover received a first-of-its-kind award Monday morning.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin took a trip to the National Center for Healthy Veterans in Campbell County.

There, they presented the center’s leaders with the inaugural Spirit of Virginia Award.

The award is meant to commemorate those who build up others in the community.

“We want to make sure that we shine a light on individuals and organizations that are making really uncommon contributions to our greater good,” said Suzanne Youngkin.

A total of six awards will be given out throughout the year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

