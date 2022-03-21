Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Burning Sands Alumni unveil street signs honoring VUU football coaches

Virginia Union University
Virginia Union University(Virginia Union University)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Public Works and Burning Sands Alumni Football Foundation have collaborated to unveil three street signs honoring legendary Virginia Union University football coaches.

The Burning Sands Alumni Football Foundation is a nonprofit organization that raises fuds to support VUU educational and athletic initiatives of the football department.

The service will begin with a DPW presentation to the group and the unveiling of an Adopt-A-Street sign with the organization’s name, and end with a “Panther March” on the corner of North Lombardy Street and Brook Road.

There Burning Sands members will uncover two Adopt-A-Street signs honoring VUU legendary football coaches Willard Bailey, the late Jesse Chavis, “Tricky Tom” Harris, and Joe Taylor.

The street sign unveiling will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 at the corner of Admiral and North Lombardy streets.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police lights
Richmond police investigating shooting on city’s southside
Christopher Baugh, 50, is wanted in Dinwiddie and Prince George County on breaking and entering...
Police looking for man wanted in two counties
Chesterfield fire responded to the home on St. Cecelia Drive where massive flames enveloped the...
VIDEO: Fire destroys roof of Midlothian home as fire crews battle flames
Henrico Police reopened a portion of the Westham neighborhood after they closed down several...
‘It is shocking’: Henrico residents react to police investigation into ‘potentially hazardous materials’ inside Durwood Crescent home
Richmond police vehicle
Police identify man found dead near parking lot

Latest News

File
United Way offers free tax preparation services for residents all over central Va
Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation host job fair for seasonal positions
The Byrne Street USO club functioned as a space for African Americans in Petersburg to...
Department of Historic Resources adds three central VA historic sites
The University of Virginia spring commencement has been canceled, according to a release from...
UVA men’s basketball defeats North Texas in NIT, 71-69