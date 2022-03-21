Burning Sands Alumni unveil street signs honoring VUU football coaches

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Public Works and Burning Sands Alumni Football Foundation have collaborated to unveil three street signs honoring legendary Virginia Union University football coaches.

The Burning Sands Alumni Football Foundation is a nonprofit organization that raises fuds to support VUU educational and athletic initiatives of the football department.

The service will begin with a DPW presentation to the group and the unveiling of an Adopt-A-Street sign with the organization’s name, and end with a “Panther March” on the corner of North Lombardy Street and Brook Road.

There Burning Sands members will uncover two Adopt-A-Street signs honoring VUU legendary football coaches Willard Bailey, the late Jesse Chavis, “Tricky Tom” Harris, and Joe Taylor.

The street sign unveiling will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 at the corner of Admiral and North Lombardy streets.

