Boyz II Men to perform as part of After Hours Concert Series

Shawn Stockman, from left, Nathan Morris and Wanya Morris, of Boyz II Men, perform at the CMT...
Shawn Stockman, from left, Nathan Morris and Wanya Morris, of Boyz II Men, perform at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Boyz II Men will perform as part of the After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell in September.

The iconic R&B group will take the stage on Sept. 17.

“The group redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations, the band has penned and performed some of the most celebrated classics of the past two decades. The group’s 4 Grammy Awards are just the tip of the iceberg: throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have also won a whopping 9 American Music Awards, 9 Soul Train Awards, 3 Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which has been ongoing since 2013,” a release said.

Tickets for the show go on sale on March 25 at 10 a.m. A limited number of early bird general admission tickets are available for $26 until March 31, while supplies last.

On the day of the concert, gates open at 5 p.m., and the show gets underway at 6 p.m.

For more information and to get tickets, click here.

