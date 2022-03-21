7 displaced after Campbell Avenue house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seven people are forced to find another place to stay because of an early morning house fire in Richmond.

It happened on Campbell Avenue near Williamsburg Road just before 3:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Crews found flames coming from the side of the house, and it took about 20 minutes for them to get it under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

