Snack brand by University of Richmond students for sale Monday

Absurd Snacks is a trail mix brand run completely by students from the University of Richmond.
Absurd Snacks is a trail mix brand run completely by students from the University of Richmond.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A trail mix brand completely founded and run by University of Richmond students release the first flavors of their alternative snack line.

Absurd Snacks is a snack brand that replaces the traditional nuts you’d find in every other trail mix with allergen-safe ingredients including chickpeas, fava beans, flaxseed, hemp seeds, sunflower seeds, quinoa, green peas, and oats.

This college student product is high in protein, contains no refined sugar, is “gut-friendly” and allergy-friendly.

“It’s been so rewarding seeing all of our hard work pay off the past 7 months, so I know the launch will be really special for us,” said student CEO Grace Mittl. “The team has put their heart into building Absurd Snacks and we’re so excited to share it with everyone, especially those who have been superfans from day one!”

Absurd Snacks is the result of a class offered by the UR Business school. 16 undergraduate students in the class become the founders of their own start-up companies by the end of the course.

According to a press release, this company developed a mission to “expand the functional snacking category by creating delicious, nutritious, and accessible snacks that are inclusive of most diets.”

Absurd Snacks launches its first product flavors, maple cinnamon and chocolate, on Monday, March 21. They can be found soon in certain markets around Richmond, on the UofR campus and online.

