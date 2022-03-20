Richmond Spiders defeated by Providence Friars, 79-51

BUFFALO, NY., (WWBT) - The No. 12 Richmond Spiders lost to the No. 4 Providence Friars in the second round of the NCAA tournament 51 to 79 on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Forward Nathan Cayo had a strong night and led Richmond with 18 points.

For the first time in 25 years, the Friars will be headed to the Sweet 16 on Thursday.

