Richmond Spiders defeated by Providence Friars, 79-51

Richmond forward Tyler Burton, left, and guard Andre Gustavson (22) scramble for the ball...
Richmond forward Tyler Burton, left, and guard Andre Gustavson (22) scramble for the ball against Providence guard Al Durham during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA men's tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BUFFALO, NY., (WWBT) - The No. 12 Richmond Spiders lost to the No. 4 Providence Friars in the second round of the NCAA tournament 51 to 79 on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Forward Nathan Cayo had a strong night and led Richmond with 18 points.

For the first time in 25 years, the Friars will be headed to the Sweet 16 on Thursday.

