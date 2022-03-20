Healthcare Pros
Richmond police investigating shooting on city’s northside

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By Victoria Doss
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 3:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s northside.

The shooting happened around 11:43 p.m. Saturday near the 1500 block of Gunn Street, not far from Overby-Sheppard Elementary School.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital, he is expected to be ok.

Police have not yet released any information about a possible suspect.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

