Randolph-Macon men’s basketball returns to Ashland national champions

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Randolph-Macon men’s basketball team came back to Ashland with a brand new title under their belts.

The Yellow Jackets won against the Elmhurst Bluejays in the final Division III tournament 75-45 on Saturday.

RMC had four players reach points in the double-digits, led by guard Josh Talbert with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Sunday the team came home to Ashland with their first ever championship title in tow.

