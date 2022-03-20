Healthcare Pros
Randolph-Macon men’s basketball returns to Ashland national champions

The men's basketball team came home on Sunday to a sea of their biggest supporters, celebrating the great win.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Randolph-Macon men’s basketball team came back to Ashland with a brand new title under their belts.

The Yellow Jackets won against the Elmhurst Bluejays in the final Division III tournament 75-45 on Saturday.

RMC had four players reach points in the double-digits, led by guard Josh Talbert with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Sunday the team came home to Ashland with their first ever championship title in tow.

