Police looking for man wanted in two counties

Christopher Baugh, 50, is wanted in Dinwiddie and Prince George County on breaking and entering...
Christopher Baugh, 50, is wanted in Dinwiddie and Prince George County on breaking and entering and grand larceny charges.(Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are currently searching for a man wanted in Dinwiddie and Prince George County

Officials are looking for 50-year-old Christopher Baugh for two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of grand larceny.

Baugh has been seen in the Carson, Virginia driving a 4-door older model Buick, possibly a late ‘80s or early ‘90s model.

He is described as 6′0″ around 165 lbs.

Baugh is also wanted in Prince George for similar charges.

Anyone aware of Baugh’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550.

