Police looking for man wanted in two counties

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are currently searching for a man wanted in Dinwiddie and Prince George County

Officials are looking for 50-year-old Christopher Baugh for two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of grand larceny.

Baugh has been seen in the Carson, Virginia driving a 4-door older model Buick, possibly a late ‘80s or early ‘90s model.

He is described as 6′0″ around 165 lbs.

Baugh is also wanted in Prince George for similar charges.

Anyone aware of Baugh’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.