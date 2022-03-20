ODU women’s basketball defeated by Columbia in NIT tournament, 62-59

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - The ODU Monarchs were defeated by the Columbia Lions in the NIT tournament 62-59 on Sunday.

The monarchs started out strong in the first quarter, scoring a total of 15 points but the lions quickly caught up to the team in what was a very close game.

Iggy Allen scored 21 points for the Monarchs consistently as their highest scorer.

While the season for ODU is over, Colombia continues on to play against Boston College/Quinnipac in the third round.

