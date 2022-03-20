Healthcare Pros
ODU women’s basketball defeated by Columbia in NIT tournament, 62-59

Old Dominion University Monarchs shock Virginia Tech Hokies in 49-35 upset. (Source: Old Dominion University)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - The ODU Monarchs were defeated by the Columbia Lions in the NIT tournament 62-59 on Sunday.

The monarchs started out strong in the first quarter, scoring a total of 15 points but the lions quickly caught up to the team in what was a very close game.

Iggy Allen scored 21 points for the Monarchs consistently as their highest scorer.

While the season for ODU is over, Colombia continues on to play against Boston College/Quinnipac in the third round.

