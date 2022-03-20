March Madness becomes March Sadness: UofR students react to Spiders defeat

BUFFALO, NY., (WWBT) - The No. 12 Richmond Spiders lost to the No. 4 Providence Friars in the second round of the NCAA tournament 51 to 79 on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Forward Nathan Cayo had a strong night and led Richmond with 18 points.

“I’m feeling a little disappointed, a sweet sixteen run would have been great,” said University of Richmond junior Jean Azar-Tanguay.

After going four for four in the A10 tournament, upsetting 5 seed Iowa Hawkeyes. The Providence Friars proved to be a little more than the Spiders could handle.

“Being able to win the A10 and win the first round, it meant so much,” said junior Vahn Corrothers.

Now, the mood is much different compared to the electric atmosphere fans experienced just two days ago.

“In Iowa we were really holding on we were close throughout that game,” said junior Michael Fallon. “Everyone was electric the energy was pretty big in the beginning of this game but died out when we started giving up a lot of points.”

Unfortunately, it’s a similar story for the rest of the Virginia teams who made it to the big dance. The Longwood Lady Lancers also lost to the number one seed team, NC State after both the men’s and women’s teams made history making it to the tournament for the first time ever.

“At the end of the day we are still proud of our team and looking forward to next year,” said junior Penny Hu.

Richmond fans are still grateful for the seniors and are holding onto hope for a strong season next year.

Providence will be headed to the Sweet 16 to play against Kansas on Thursday.

