Henrico eighth-graders to recieve full ride scholarships to Virginia Union University

Eon Fleming, Jaden Tatem, Chad Young, Kamari Moore, Preciana Franges, Riyel Waller-Butler and Mikayla Mines pose for photos at L. Douglas Wilder Middle School Thursday. They were among 25 HCPS students selected to receive full-tuition scholarships to Virginia Union University upon graduation from high school in 2026. Not pictured: Hezekiah Anderson.(Henrico County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Eighth-grade students from Henrico County Public Schools were selected to receive fully paid tuition to Virginia Union University after graduating high school.

Each of the middle schoolers chosen was surprised at school with “VUU Henrico Scholars” awards, meaning upon graduating from an HCPS high school in 2026, they will have their bachelor’s degree tuition paid in full no matter what they decide to major in.

Room, board and other fees will be the student’s or their family’s responsibility.

Scholarship recipients were selected through a rigorous application process in November and December. 116 students applied to be a part of the program, 25 students were selected on Thursday, March 17.

The application process included an essay portion and an interview along with a look at extracurricular activities and community involvement. Students had to have at least a 2.5 GPA minimum, a statement about their career aspirations and dreams; and letters of recommendation. The university prioritized potential first-generation college students.

Although high school graduation for these students may feel like a lifetime away, the program offers resources in high school to continue to work towards a college-ready mindset including:

●A mentor throughout their high school years will help support, advise and prepare them for college.

●A weeklong college-readiness and exploration program will be offered each summer.

● A chance to enjoy regular on-campus experiences and events like athletic games.

● Have access to VUU labs, classrooms and faculty.

● Connect with local business leaders in their areas of career interest

Students will come together March 31 at Virginia Union to celebrate with future classmates.

The total list of recipients is as follows:

Brookland District

George Moody Middle School:

  • Tiajia Randolph

Fairfield District

Brookland Middle School:

  • Jayla Henley
  • Kalani Curry

Fairfield Middle School:

  • De’Jhonae Sangster
  • Erica Higginbottom
  • Ja’Niyah Little
  • Shykayla Winston

L. Douglas Wilder Middle School:

  • Chad Young
  • Eon Fleming
  • Hezekiah Anderson
  • Jaden Tatem
  • Kamari Moore
  • Mikayla Mines
  • Preciana Franges
  • Riyel Waller-Butler

Three Chopt District

Holman Middle School:

  • Cesar Espaillat Rojas

Pocahontas Middle School:

  • Jayla Bledsoe
  • Joshua Hanna
  • Tuckahoe District

Quioccasin Middle School:

  • Isaiah Cousins
  • Kaiden Ratay
  • Manas Malwal
  • Patrick Megaly

Varina District

John Rolfe Middle School:

  • Natalia Morales-Gomez
  • Osman Morales Diaz

Virginia Virtual Academy/John Rolfe Middle School:

  • MacKenzie Turgeon

