Forecast: Quiet weather for the first day of spring!

Temperatures today are near average for mid-March
By Sophia Armata
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will be a seasonable day with temperatures a little cooler than Saturday.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Breezy with gusts up to 25mph. Spring begins at 11:33 am! Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon and evening. Could be some thunderstorms. Lows near 50, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with overnight rain continuing through the morning. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.

