American Red Cross preparing ahead of another Lifeguard shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the weeks ahead warming up, some are already thinking about those relaxing days at the pool or beach but the American Red Cross says it’s concerned there won’t be enough lifeguards this summer to protect you from the dangers of the water.

While Memorial Day Weekend is ways away the American Red Cross is trying to get ahead of a shortage that was going on last summer.

“What we’re hearing from those partners is there is real concern about there being a shortage of lifeguards as we move into what is a very busy heading to the pool and headed to the beach, and lake season,” Jonathan McNamara, with the American Red Cross, said.

Red Cross partners like the Weinstein JCC had lifeguard classes underway already this weekend preparing for a shortage.

“It’s something that we are experiencing here at the JCC as well,” said aquatics supervisor Alethea Tyler.

Tyler said last summer’s guard shortage was impacted by a number of factors including COVID restrictions limiting the number of people who could be at the pool and canceled in-person courses.

“We managed that [a shortage] by actually decreasing the number of patrons that we had in the pool,” Tyler said. “So for that, we weren’t hit too hard but if we were operating at full capacity I’m sure it would have been a little worse.”

Another shortage pools are experiencing is not enough swim instructors who teach kids how to be safe around water.

“I think again it [the shortage] speaks to the training that we were not able to do,” Tyler said.

The Red Cross says classes are back to normal and encourages everyone to double-check on skills that could make the difference between life or death.

“That’s what these classes, that’s what these trainings are about. Saving lives and helping to prevent injuries around the water,” McNamara said.

If you’re interested in taking a lifeguarding or swimming course the American Red Cross offers a list of classes going on in your area here.

