16-year-old boy scout organizes food drive for church pantry

By Riley Wyant and NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -A 16-year-old Hanover High School student is giving back to his community in a big way to help combat food insecurity

Mason Wood is a boy scout that volunteers his time at First Baptist Church in Ashland helping with their food pantry. The pantry, staying open throughout the pandemic, has served as a rock for the community.

“Mason will do anything that we need him to do, run groceries, help un-pack, just whatever we need him to do, Mason is there and he’s been there since the beginning with us,” said Linda Kennedy, who runs the pantry.

She says that the high school student has become one of the familiar faces that always pitches in.

“We have folks in church who contribute, we work a bit with Feed More, we work with the different agencies around town, and then we have Mason,” said Kennedy.

Wood decided he wanted to dedicate his Eagle Scout project to the church’s community efforts. He asked Kennedy if he could host a food drive for them to keep the pantry well-stocked.

“I’m like ‘Absolutely!’ I was so thrilled because Mason is an overall a really cool kid anyway but to want to do that for us is really a great thing,” said Kennedy

Wood managed to pull the drive off by bringing empty brown bags to Walmart and other grocery stores and asking shoppers to fill the bags up with donations. He received over 325 bags in return.

“I really wanted to do something that would really help out the community and not something that people would forget about down the line,” said Wood.

All the food Mason brought in will be able to last in the pantry through the summer.

“I wanted to do something that was really memorable and here at a place I so often volunteer at, I just thought it was a great opportunity to come help out here,” said Wood.

Thanks to a local teenager’s act of service, hundreds of people will be able to get food on the table.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

