Woman killed in Petersburg hit-and-run

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police said a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday night.

Officers were called around 9:20 p.m. on March 18 to the intersection of West Wythe Street and Dunlop Street.

At the scene, police found a woman who was struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene.

Police said she was pushing a man in a wheelchair when she was hit. The man was not injured.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored Challenger with heavy front-end damage. It was last seen heading east on West Wythe Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

