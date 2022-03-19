Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia ranked as one of the best states prepared for public health emergencies

VCU Emergency hospital entrance in Richmond.
VCU Emergency hospital entrance in Richmond.(Parker Michels-Boyce / For The Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia has been recognized as one of the nation’s best prepared states to respond to public health emergencies. A title that has gone undefeated for several years running.

One of the latest reports of Virginia’s preparedness standing is from Trust for America’s Health, Ready or Not 2022: Protecting the Public’s Health from Diseases, Disasters and Bioterrorism puts Virginia in their top tier of all states.

The report measures levels of preparedness at the state level and how they respond to a wide range of health emergencies including infectious outbreaks, natural disasters and manmade events.

Virginia was also ranked one of the top states in last year’s National Health Security Preparedness Index that evaluates a state’s readiness to tackle public health emergencies.

“This ongoing and repeated validation of Virginia’s public health emergency preparedness is a testament to the hard work of the thousands of employees of the Virginia Department of Health who day in and day out are focused on protecting the health and promoting the well-being of Virginians,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH. “Our ongoing attention to preparedness means that when we are faced with situations such as this pandemic or severe weather events or calculated attacks, we have systems, guidance, relationships and community partnerships in place to launch a comprehensive response.”

March 7 marked two years since the first confirmed COVID-19 case was found in Virginia. Since then, public health agencies, private health care providers like hospitals and health systems have worked hard to try and combat the over 1.65 million COVID-19 cases that resulted in over 105,600 hospitalizations.

“Virginia’s hospitals are critical partners in the Commonwealth’s emergency preparedness infrastructure and essential providers of life-saving care to patients, including those whose well-being is compromised by public health emergencies,” said Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “The pandemic has been a real-world stress test of our health care delivery system and its level of emergency readiness. While there are always opportunities to improve, it is gratifying to see that Virginia’s commitment to preparedness continues to place us among the top states in the nation.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police said residents are being notified to evacuate or told to shelter in place.
Operations conclude in Henrico neighborhood as authorities investigate ‘hazardous materials’
Henrico Police reopened a portion of the Westham neighborhood after they closed down several...
‘It is shocking’: Henrico residents react to police investigation into ‘potentially hazardous materials’ inside Durwood Crescent home
Police were called shortly before 8 p.m. on March 18 to Claiborne Street and South Allen Avenue.
Man fighting for life following Friday evening shooting
Richmond police vehicle
Police investigate after man found dead near parking lot
SB 591 bill could make CBD products illegal, hemp stores, farmers at risk of losing business
Bill could make CBD products illegal; hemp stores, farmers at risk of losing business

Latest News

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 3.6%
Positivity rate below 4% as new COVID cases in Virginia reach less than 1,200
A Richmond man is hoping to get an important message to doctors and nurses at VCU medical...
‘I want to reunite with them:’ Man wants to thank VCU medical team after 114 days in hospital with COVID-19
(FILE)
Federal funding for COVID-19 tests, treatment, and vaccines drying up
(FILE)
Federal funding for COVID-19 tests, treatment, and vaccines drying up