Three arrested, two imprisoned as result of Stafford thefts

21-year-old Brandon Meade (left) and 23-year-old Nicholas Sciarra (right) are currently being...
21-year-old Brandon Meade (left) and 23-year-old Nicholas Sciarra (right) are currently being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.(Stafford County Sherriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies and detectives in Stafford have arrested three individuals and imprisoned two in connection to a series of thefts and recovered over $7,500 worth of stolen property.

Between February 27 and March 9, seven thefts of chainsaws, weed eaters, leaf blowers, generators and power tools were taken in the Hartwood area. The individuals responsible entered sheds and garages to steal items and sell them off at Spotsylvania County pawn shops.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Brandon Meade and 23-year-old Nicholas Sciarra on charges of larceny with intent to sell. Sciarra was also charged with breaking and entering and trespassing. The two are currently being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

23-year-old Gabrielle Bourne was also arrested and charged with trespassing, conspiracy, grand larceny, false pretenses and receiving stolen goods. She has been released and is currently awaiting a May court date.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

