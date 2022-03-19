Healthcare Pros
Science Museum brings back Science After Dark events for Earth month

Science After Dark: Down to Earth is Friday, April 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Science After Dark: Down to Earth is Friday, April 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.(Science Museum of Virginia)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Science Museum of Virginia is bringing back their Friday evening Science After Dark events next month after taking a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.

The last Science After Dark event open to the public was February 2020. The museum has hosted three members-only events at the start of this year before making them available to the rest of the community.

The museum’s first event back explores everything about this planet we call home in “Science After Dark: Down to Earth” in honor of Earth month. Museum-goers of all ages will get the opportunity to explore everything from space to soil through various hands-on learning activities such as:

  • Making seed spheres to plant wildflowers.
  • Watching worms work to learn about composting.
  • Turning bottles into planters in The Forge.
  • Exploring the findings of RVAir. A community science project studying air quality in Richmond neighborhoods.
  • Creating recycled bird feeders (for guests 5 and younger).
  • Viewing a presentation on the Science on a Sphere®, a room-sized global display system that drops down from the ceiling.
The event will also host STEMP professionals from the American Chemical Society to talk about chemistry, nature and all things “buggy” with additional hands-on experiment stations.

There will also be live astronomy shows in The Dome for the first 250 guests.

“It’s no joke that we’ve missed being able to host these evening events and are excited to see community members continue to feel comfortable coming back into the Science Museum,” said Rich Conti, Museum Director and Chief Wonder Officer. “Kicking off Earth Month with a packed schedule of green-focused programming is the perfect way to get our community inspired to discover more about the science all around them.”

Science After Dark comes back Friday, April 1 from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia on 2500 W. Broad St. Tickets for admission can be bought online or at the museum. Children under 2, museum members, educators and college students with valid IDs get in free.

