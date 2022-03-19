Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man fighting for life following Friday evening shooting

Police were called shortly before 8 p.m. on March 18 to Claiborne Street and South Allen Avenue.
Police were called shortly before 8 p.m. on March 18 to Claiborne Street and South Allen Avenue.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting on Friday evening.

Police were called shortly before 8 p.m. on March 18 to Claiborne Street and South Allen Avenue.

Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police said residents are being notified to evacuate or told to shelter in place.
Operations conclude in Henrico neighborhood as authorities investigate ‘hazardous materials’
The person was found shot to death inside of a car on the city's northside
Police identify man found shot, killed inside car in Richmond
Historically, La Niña results in warmer temperatures across much of the U.S. during the spring...
A look at what La Niña could mean for central Virginia weather this spring
SB 591 bill could make CBD products illegal, hemp stores, farmers at risk of losing business
Bill could make CBD products illegal; hemp stores, farmers at risk of losing business
File photo of police lights.
Police: Pickup truck swerves, strikes pedestrian before driving off

Latest News

Henrico Police reopened a portion of the Westham neighborhood after they closed down several...
‘It is shocking’: Henrico residents react to police investigation into ‘potentially hazardous materials’ inside Durwood Crescent home
Virginia Tech men’s basketball defeated by Texas, 81-73
Community rallies behind 4-year-old girl battling rare disorder
Community rallies behind 4-year-old girl battling rare disorder
The Grapevine is one restaurant taking part in fundraising efforts to donate towards help in...
Henrico restaurant to donate proceeds to ‘Lift Up Ukraine’