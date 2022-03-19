Man fighting for life following Friday evening shooting
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting on Friday evening.
Police were called shortly before 8 p.m. on March 18 to Claiborne Street and South Allen Avenue.
Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.