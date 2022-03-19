Healthcare Pros
Longwood women’s basketball defeated by NC State, 96-68

North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) backs into Longwood's Brooke Anya (0) during the...
North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) backs into Longwood's Brooke Anya (0) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(Ben McKeown | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, NC. (WWBT) - The No. 16 Longwood women’s basketball team was defeated by No. 1 NC State on Saturday, ending their ten-game winning streak.

The Wolfpack defeated the Lancers by 28 points in the first-round of the NCAA women’s tournament.

Despite the Lancer’s loss, point guard Tra’Dayja “DayDay” Smith put up a career-high 25 points.

The Wolfpack continues to the second round on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

