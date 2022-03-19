Longwood women’s basketball defeated by NC State, 96-68

RALEIGH, NC. (WWBT) - The No. 16 Longwood women’s basketball team was defeated by No. 1 NC State on Saturday, ending their ten-game winning streak.

The Wolfpack defeated the Lancers by 28 points in the first-round of the NCAA women’s tournament.

Despite the Lancer’s loss, point guard Tra’Dayja “DayDay” Smith put up a career-high 25 points.

The Wolfpack continues to the second round on Monday.

