Longwood women’s basketball defeated by NC State, 96-68
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, NC. (WWBT) - The No. 16 Longwood women’s basketball team was defeated by No. 1 NC State on Saturday, ending their ten-game winning streak.
The Wolfpack defeated the Lancers by 28 points in the first-round of the NCAA women’s tournament.
Despite the Lancer’s loss, point guard Tra’Dayja “DayDay” Smith put up a career-high 25 points.
The Wolfpack continues to the second round on Monday.
