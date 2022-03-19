Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Warm & breezy weekend ahead

An isolated shower or storm possible today
By Sophia Armata
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Very warm today and breezy! First Official day of Spring Sunday looks beautiful.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a few showers during the morning. Most areas stay dry, but an isolated shower and storm will again be possible in the afternoon and early evening, especially east of I-95. Gusty winds up to 30+ mph. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Spring begins at 11:33 am! Lows near 50, highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 50, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

