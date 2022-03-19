Evergreen Cemetery looking to partner with HBCUs to maintain grave sites

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As work continues to restore and preserve the thousands of African American graves at Evergreen Cemetery, caretakers are looking to interest HBCU fraternities and sororities in maintaining gravesites.

While volunteers from those organizations have committed their time to this cause in the past, the cemetery is looking to keep groups committed to preventing sites from falling into disrepair again.

The Divine Nine Initiative program will start later this year, but one organization is already stepping up.

“Whether it be physical or spiritual we have an obligation to take care of my brother. Are we my brother’s keepers? Yes, we are,” Tyler Parker, with Alpha Phi Alpha, said.

Alpha Phi Alpha is the oldest African American fraternity in the country with deep roots in Richmond.

“Eugene Kinckle Jones was born here in Richmond and is what we call a jewel of our fraternity and one of our founders,” Parker said.

Members of Alpha Phi Alpha were pulling out roots around the final resting place of Jones’s family. His parents were both Richmond educators.

Jones himself later left the city to become a leader of the National Urban League to fight social injustices.

It’s a site Parker says he didn’t realize was in Evergreen until finding it in disrepair back in December.

“I did an outreach to the brothers and told them the gravesite was here and the outpour to want to take care of it was immense,” Parker said.

Alpha’s from different chapters around the Commonwealth showed up on Saturday to make sure the site stays well-maintained like Dennis Winston who joined the organization in 1969.

“So I might say I’m a pretty seasoned veteran of the fraternity,” Winston said.

Fraternity members like John Neal brought the next generation of Alphas like his son to pay respect to the past.

“So he could be part of the community service that we’re doing and be around the brothers of Alpha and maybe one day he’ll decide to join Alpha,” Neal said.

Parker says the fraternity will keep up the graves of Jones’ family while at the same time bringing attention to their contributions to Richmond.

“We’ve also submitted an application for a Virginia Historical Marker,” Parker said. “So hopefully things will go well with that, and hopefully we’ll be able to get a marker out there for them. "

Parker said he should hear back about his application from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources later this summer.

