Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘Don’t be an accidental drug dealer’: Chesterfield County offers free medication disposal bags

(CNN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - This spring, Chesterfield County is giving away free medication disposal bags and locking storage bags in an effort to promote the proper disposal and storage of expired or unused medications.

Through the county’s “Don’t Be An Accidental Drug Dealer” campaign, areas all over Chesterfield are offering these bags as a way to combat the national prescription drug abuse epidemic.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61% of people 12 and older who misuse prescription pain relievers get them from a friend or family member. Each year, more than 70,000 children under 18 go to the emergency room because of unintentional medication overdoses.

Other drug disposal tactics like pouring medications down the drain or flushing them down the toilet can create environmental issues.

Medication disposal and locking storage bags are available at the following locations while supplies last.

Chesterfield County Public Libraries, including:

  • Bon Air Library - 9103 Rattlesnake Road
  • Central Library – 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd.
  • Chester Library - 11800 Centre St.
  • Clover Hill Library - 6701 Deer Run Drive
  • Enon Library - 1801 Enon Church Road
  • Ettrick-Matoaca Library - 4501 River Road
  • LaPrade Library - 9000 Hull Street Road
  • Meadowdale Library - 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.
  • North Courthouse Road Library - 325 Courthouse Road

As well as the Chesterfield County Police Department Lobby Desk on 10001 Iron Bridge Road.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police said residents are being notified to evacuate or told to shelter in place.
Operations conclude in Henrico neighborhood as authorities investigate ‘hazardous materials’
Henrico Police reopened a portion of the Westham neighborhood after they closed down several...
‘It is shocking’: Henrico residents react to police investigation into ‘potentially hazardous materials’ inside Durwood Crescent home
Police were called shortly before 8 p.m. on March 18 to Claiborne Street and South Allen Avenue.
Man fighting for life following Friday evening shooting
Richmond police vehicle
Police investigate after man found dead near parking lot
SB 591 bill could make CBD products illegal, hemp stores, farmers at risk of losing business
Bill could make CBD products illegal; hemp stores, farmers at risk of losing business

Latest News

Science After Dark: Down to Earth is Friday, April 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Science Museum brings back Science After Dark events for Earth month
A cereal bar infused with THC purchased from a cannabis dispensary co-owned by Sen. Louise...
Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin
The special meeting will be held at John Marshall High School at 6:00 p.m.
RPS school leaders vote to renovate existing Fox Elementary building during special meeting
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
Woman killed in Petersburg hit-and-run