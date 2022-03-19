‘Don’t be an accidental drug dealer’: Chesterfield County offers free medication disposal bags

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - This spring, Chesterfield County is giving away free medication disposal bags and locking storage bags in an effort to promote the proper disposal and storage of expired or unused medications.

Through the county’s “Don’t Be An Accidental Drug Dealer” campaign, areas all over Chesterfield are offering these bags as a way to combat the national prescription drug abuse epidemic.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61% of people 12 and older who misuse prescription pain relievers get them from a friend or family member. Each year, more than 70,000 children under 18 go to the emergency room because of unintentional medication overdoses.

Other drug disposal tactics like pouring medications down the drain or flushing them down the toilet can create environmental issues.

Medication disposal and locking storage bags are available at the following locations while supplies last.

Chesterfield County Public Libraries, including:

Bon Air Library - 9103 Rattlesnake Road

Central Library – 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd.

Chester Library - 11800 Centre St.

Clover Hill Library - 6701 Deer Run Drive

Enon Library - 1801 Enon Church Road

Ettrick-Matoaca Library - 4501 River Road

LaPrade Library - 9000 Hull Street Road

Meadowdale Library - 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.

North Courthouse Road Library - 325 Courthouse Road

As well as the Chesterfield County Police Department Lobby Desk on 10001 Iron Bridge Road.

