Despite Youngkin’s request, college board picks new leader

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new, permanent leader for Virginia’s community colleges has been named, even after new Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked that the hiring process be restarted and an interim head be appointed.

The State Board for Community Colleges on Thursday picked Russell Kavalhuna as the system’s next chancellor. He’s president of Henry Ford College in Michigan.

His appointment came after Youngkin criticized the appointment process as lacking transparency and failing to address the system’s needs.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch cites a letter from the board to Youngkin telling him no wait was needed because Youngkin’s concerns had been addressed.

