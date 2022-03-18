Virginia State University celebrates 140 years with 24-hour giving challenge
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University is continuing to celebrate its 140 years of educating scholars.
In honor of VSU’s Founder’s Day, the university is hosting campus events and a 24-hour given challenge on Friday.
