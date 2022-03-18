Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia man sentenced for distributing graphic child porn

A federal prosecutor says a Virginia man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison...
A federal prosecutor says a Virginia man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for using an online messaging application to distribute child sex abuse materials.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) - A federal prosecutor says a Virginia man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for using an online messaging application to distribute child sex abuse materials.

U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh says Travis Shane Smith of Marion pleaded guilty in September to knowingly distributing visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He was sentenced Thursday to 87 months in prison. Court documents indicate that while on the app’s chatroom messaging board, Smith posted multiple graphic videos.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police said residents are being notified to evacuate or told to shelter in place.
Operations resume in Henrico neighborhood as authorities investigate ‘hazardous materials’
The person was found shot to death inside of a car on the city's northside
Police identify man found shot, killed inside car in Richmond
Historically, La Niña results in warmer temperatures across much of the U.S. during the spring...
A look at what La Niña could mean for central Virginia weather this spring
File photo of police lights.
Police: Pickup truck swerves, strikes pedestrian before driving off
SB 591 bill could make CBD products illegal, hemp stores, farmers at risk of losing business
Bill could make CBD products illegal; hemp stores, farmers at risk of losing business

Latest News

Police in Virginia say a man fleeing an attempted bank robbery was caught after he crashed a...
Would-be bank robber caught after crash with police vehicle
court gavel
Virginia man pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud
All may not be lost when it comes to saving Second Baptist Church on West Franklin Street in...
Richmond’s Second Baptist Church gets 90-day reprieve
The Virginia Department of Transportation will close the Maury Street roundabout interchange...
VDOT to close Maury Street interchange for paving