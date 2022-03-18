Virginia man pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice says a Virginia man who hid his ownership interest in a waste management company and didn’t report his employment and income from that business on a bankruptcy filing has pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia says in a news release that David Bryan Stanley of Clintwood pleaded guilty Wednesday.

According to court documents, Stanley filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy after testifying he was unemployed and had no income.

Prosecutors say Stanley knew he had an ownership interest in and received income from a roll-off waste container business he established in 2016.

Stanley faces a maximum of five years in prison at sentencing in June.

