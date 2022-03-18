VDOT to close Maury Street interchange for paving
Published: Mar. 18, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will close the Maury Street roundabout interchange and I-95 for paving.
The closure will be from 5 a.m. on March 26 to about 6 p.m. on March 27.
During work hours, VDOT said drivers should expect the following closures and detours:
- I-95 north and south Exit 73 (to Maury Street): Please use Exit 69 (Bells Road) as an alternative on/off ramp.
- Maury Street will be closed between 3rd and 6th Streets. To access I-95 from Maury Street: Take 3rd Street north to Everett Street west to 6th Street east to Dinwiddie Avenue west to Commerce Road south to the ramp to I-95.
- 4th Street will be closed at Dinwiddie Avenue. To access I-95 from 4th Street: Take Dinwiddie Avenue west to Commerce Road south to the ramp to I-95.
If crews are unable to work that weekend due to weather, the closures will be moved to the weekend of April 2-3.
More information on the project can be found, here.
