Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

RPS school leaders vote to renovate existing Fox Elementary building during special meeting

The special meeting will be held at John Marshall High School at 6:00 p.m.
The special meeting will be held at John Marshall High School at 6:00 p.m.(Ned Oliver/ Virginia Mercury 2019)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond school board has voted to stabilize and renovate the existing Fox Elementary School building.

The board voted 6-0 to renovate the building, with three board members not being present.

This special meeting came days before Fox students are set to go back to in-person learning on March 21.

First Baptist Church has been transformed with office spaces for staff and make-shift classrooms.

RPS is also renovating Clark Springs Elementary and says it plans to give families the choice whether students move there when the building is ready or finish out the school year at First Baptist.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police said residents are being notified to evacuate or told to shelter in place.
Operations conclude in Henrico neighborhood as authorities investigate ‘hazardous materials’
The person was found shot to death inside of a car on the city's northside
Police identify man found shot, killed inside car in Richmond
Historically, La Niña results in warmer temperatures across much of the U.S. during the spring...
A look at what La Niña could mean for central Virginia weather this spring
File photo of police lights.
Police: Pickup truck swerves, strikes pedestrian before driving off
SB 591 bill could make CBD products illegal, hemp stores, farmers at risk of losing business
Bill could make CBD products illegal; hemp stores, farmers at risk of losing business

Latest News

Community rallies behind 4-year-old girl battling rare disorder
Community rallies behind 4-year-old girl battling rare disorder
The Grapevine is one restaurant taking part in fundraising efforts to donate towards help in...
Henrico restaurant to donate proceeds to ‘Lift Up Ukraine’
Teachers moved into their temporary classroom spaces on Friday.
Fox Elementary teachers move into First Baptist Church ahead of Monday’s first day back
Henrico restaurant to donate proceeds to ‘Lift Up Ukraine’
Henrico restaurant to donate proceeds to ‘Lift Up Ukraine’