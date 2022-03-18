RPS school leaders vote to renovate existing Fox Elementary building during special meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond school board has voted to stabilize and renovate the existing Fox Elementary School building.

The board voted 6-0 to renovate the building, with three board members not being present.

This special meeting came days before Fox students are set to go back to in-person learning on March 21.

First Baptist Church has been transformed with office spaces for staff and make-shift classrooms.

RPS is also renovating Clark Springs Elementary and says it plans to give families the choice whether students move there when the building is ready or finish out the school year at First Baptist.

