RPS school leaders set to discuss future site of Fox Elementary during special meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond school board is set to discuss the future site of Fox Elementary.

This special meeting comes days before Fox students are set to go back to in-person learning on March 21.

First Baptist Church has been transformed with office spaces for staff and make-shift classrooms.

RPS is also renovating Clark Springs Elementary and says it plans to give families the choice whether students move there when the building is ready or finish out the school year at First Baptist.

Friday night’s meeting will start at 6:00 p.m. at John Marshall High School.

It will also be live-streamed through the district’s Youtube channel.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.