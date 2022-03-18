Richmond’s Second Baptist Church gets 90-day reprieve

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All may not be lost when it comes to saving Second Baptist Church on West Franklin Street in Richmond. Its owner, activists and the city are all trying to hash it out.

“Once we demolish a building like this we can’t get it back. We can’t get another one. It’s really irreplaceable. We’ve already lost so much just on this block alone. We’ve lost many, many buildings,” said Michael Phillips, Architectural Historian.

Environmental remediation work is underway inside the building. In September the developer signed he would move forward with a demolition permit. The temple-style building has stood for more than a century.

“They are reviewing proposals for adaptive use and ways to preserve the historic façade of the building,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Council.

Plans indicate the church would come down and the site would be redeveloped, possibly into a parking lot. The owner of the church also owns The Jefferson Hotel, which is next door.

Councilor Lynch says they have until mid-May now to come up with reuse options for the building, and woo the developer to do it. Those working to save the church know any proposal needs to be realistic.

“Let’s also find a way for the Jefferson to make this financially viable. Let’s work together as a community,” said Phillips.

Councilor lynch is working with the city’s attorney to come up with a way to give city council more authority about decisions and appeals, and potentially any demo permits.

She says that may lead to council’s ability to reverse the current demo permit, which was issued back in the 90s.

“The dangerous precedent that this may set is, you know, other folks may come forward, property owners, developers, may come forward and either try to negate or turnover decisions made,” said Lynch.

No comment from the developer after repeated outreach attempts.

