Richmond City Council wants public input on redistricting map

Richmond City Council
Richmond City Council(NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council wants to hear from you about the proposed redistricting maps.

Richmond City Council kick off redistricting process

Richmond residents are encouraged to provide comments or any inputs they have regarding the current draft map.

You can contact your city council member to share your thoughts or you can send the council an email.

