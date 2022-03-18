Richmond City Council wants public input on redistricting map

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council wants to hear from you about the proposed redistricting maps.

Richmond residents are encouraged to provide comments or any inputs they have regarding the current draft map.

You can contact your city council member to share your thoughts or you can send the council an email.

Send it to 12 here.

