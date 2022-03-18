Police investigate after man found dead near parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was found dead near a parking lot on Friday.

Police were called to the scene along Walmsley Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m. on March 18.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound near a parking lot at the scene. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

