Police identify man found dead near parking lot
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was found dead near a parking lot on Friday.
Police were called to the scene along the 3000 block of Walmsley Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday, March 18.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound near a parking lot at the scene. He died at the scene.
The man was identified as 20-year-old Tremawn Carrington Jr. from Richmond.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
