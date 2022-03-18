Operations conclude in Henrico neighborhood as authorities investigate ‘hazardous materials’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Investigators have wrapped up operations involving “potentially hazardous materials” Friday afternoon in the Westham neighborhood following an evacuation/shelter in place order for residents in the area Thursday night.

On Friday morning, crews were seen along Ridge Top Road continuing their investigation into the suspicious situation inside the Henrico home. Investigators concluded operations outside of the area surrounding the home.

“As we conclude today’s operations, officials involved with the investigation advise several credible items have been seized from the property due to their hazardous nature,” police said in a release.

A portion of Durwood Crescent will stay closed while police wrap up the rest of the investigation, but it will not significantly impact traffic and residents will be able to return home around 6 p.m. Friday.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Henrico Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 7200 block of W. Durwood Crescent.

Police said that records show that there have been 47 calls for service at the home over the past five years, 20 of which resulted in reports being made.

Henrico police, Fire, FBI, and EOD Officials are currently working a scene and notifying nearby residents to be evacuated or to shelter in place. There are currently multiple road closures around the area of 7200 Durwood Crescent. pic.twitter.com/9E4LEHc8i0 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 17, 2022

“As police entered the residence under the authority of a search warrant, items encountered within the home prompted officers to exit and secure the area,” a news release said.

This comes after officers were called to the 9600 block of Southmill Drive for an alleged domestic situation on Wednesday afternoon. Sydney Crowe, 21, of Henrico, was arrested on outstanding warrants. Meanwhile, police said as a result of the ongoing investigation, Michael Hardy, 52, of Henrico, was arrested late Wednesday night on charges of strangulation and assault. Both individuals have ties to the Durwood Crescent address, according to police.

Sydney Crowe, 21, and Michael Hardy, 52, were arrested on Wednesday by Henrico Police. (Henrico Jail)

“We have roadways closed,” said Lt. Matt Pecka, the HCPD spokesman. “We have asked area residents that are immediately near the residence to evacuate the scene, and we are working with those families to ensure their safety.”

As a result of the incident during the execution of the search warrant at the W. Durwood Crescent home, county police and fire were called to the scene along with the FBI and Explosive Ordinance Disposal team.

“We do have our federal partners also on scene with the FBI,” Pecka said. “This is an EOD situation...an explosive ordnance device, so we are bringing in additional assets and resources just to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

After 10 p.m., authorities conducted a “controlled tactic to render an item safe” outside of the home. Henrico police crews had not been inside the house since they evacuated.

Crews continue to work into the evening hours. These robots are working to collect EOD-related devices from the property. Crews have yet to enter the residence as they work evaluate the collected items. pic.twitter.com/gUey2ZRBpi — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 17, 2022

Police ended operations at the home on W. Durwood Crescent around 11 p.m. Thursday, but the roads stayed closed while the investigation continued Friday.

“You don’t expect to make that left turn into your neighborhood, and there’re major cop cars everywhere,” said neighborhood resident Jami Trull. “Really, today there’s no neighborhood that I would call a safe neighborhood, so it makes me glad that Henrico County and the other agencies involved in here are fixing it and making it safe.”

For overnight, and the morning commute, see map and associated road closures through tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vFvt3dh3YH — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 18, 2022

Henrico Police released a map and associated road closures for Friday on Twitter. This map was for overnight and morning commuters to help them with potential detours to avoid the closed-off areas.

Beginning at 7:30 Friday morning, police escorted around 30 families who were evacuated back to their homes to gather personal belongings before being escorted out again.

