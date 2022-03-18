News to Know for March 18: Henrico evacuated homes; March Madness update; Fabulous Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico neighborhood is still on lockdown after a potential explosive was found inside one of the homes on Durwood Crescent. Let’s get into the details of what happened, and our other top headlines.

Henrico Homes Evacuated

Henrico Police are warning people to stay away from an area in Westham after a potential explosive was found inside a home.

At least 30 families were evacuated from their homes after police made the discovery.

For overnight, and the morning commute, see map and associated road closures through tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vFvt3dh3YH — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 18, 2022

Right now, parts of Ridge Top Road and Horsepen Road are still closed and will stay that way at least through the morning commute.

We can tell you, crews set off an explosion outside of the home around 10:00 p.m. last night. Henrico Police then said a single item was rendered safe.

Police say they plan to start escorting families who were evacuated back to their homes in just a few hours so they can gather some personal items.

Then, officers expect to return to the home where the potential explosive was found to continue the investigation.

Missing Richmond Man

Joseph Domino (Richmond Police)

Richmond Police are asking for your help getting a missing man home safely.

33-year-old Joseph Domino disappeared last Wednesday, March 9th. He was last seen leaving his home, which is in the South 20th Street Area Downtown.

He does have a medical condition, and officials say they’re worried about his safety.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

March Madness Update

The NCAA March Madness logo (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster | AP)

It wouldn’t be March Madness without some big losses and even bigger wins.

Two Virginia Men’s teams - saw their runs come to an end last night.

Norfolk State fell to number one seed Baylor, and Longwood’s Cinderella season is over after losing to Tennessee.

Spiders Are Staying Alive!

The Richmond Spiders pulled off a major upset victory over number five seed Iowa, winning 67-63.

They’ll take on number four seed Providence in round two.

The Hokies Play Today

(Photo by David Welker / theacc.com) (David Welker | Photo by David Welker / theacc.c)

The number 11 seed will take on the number six seed Texas at 4:30 p.m.

On The Women’s Side

Longwood players run onto the court to celebrate their victory over Mount St. Mary's as time expires in the first-four round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) (Ben McKeown | AP)

The Longwood Lancers take the win over Mount Saint Mary’s in one of the first four games.

The 16 seed is now set to play NC State, a number one seed tomorrow at 2:00 p.m.

VCU, UVA NIT Update

In the NIT, games are set for both UVA and VCU this weekend as both advance to the second round.

VCU will play Wake Forest on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and the Hoos will now face North Texas on Sunday.

We play North Texas in NIT second-round action on Sunday, March 20 at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. #GoHoos Posted by Virginia Men's Basketball on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

A Fabulous Friday!

It is going to be a beautiful, warm Friday after some early morning dense fog.

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Final Thought

“If life were predictable it would cease to be life, and be without flavor.” -- Eleanor Roosevelt

