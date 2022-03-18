Naming Commission narrows list of potential new military base names

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Naming Commission tasked with renaming nine military bases named after Confederate generals has developed a list of possible new names.

Fort Lee, Fort Pickett, and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia are among the bases that will be renamed.

Following among thousands of submissions, the list has been narrowed down to less than 100.

The commission will select the final names by Oct. 1, 2022.

To view the full list of names, click here.

