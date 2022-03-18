Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Most HBCU bomb threats may be coming from one juvenile, FBI official tells Congress

Norfolk State University, one of Virginia’s historically Black colleges and universities,...
Norfolk State University, one of Virginia’s historically Black colleges and universities, received a bomb threat last month. (Norfolk State)(Virginia Mercury)
By Ariana Figueroa
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — A top FBI official told members of a U.S. House panel on Thursday that the agency believes a single juvenile is behind most of the bomb threats made to more than 30 historically black colleges and universities.

Ryan Young, executive assistant director of the Intelligence Branch at the FBI, said that the bomb threats made to HBCUs and historically Black churches are the agency’s top priority.

“We’ve treated this as domestic terrorism,” he said. “It’s meant to inflict harm within the African American population.”

Under questioning from Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana, Young said that the FBI believes that a majority of the bomb threats are from one juvenile, but declined to give any more information.

Higgins asked if it is correct that the FBI has identified one juvenile behind the threats. Young said, “that is consistent with the message we’ve shared with both law enforcement and the Historically Black Colleges.”

The exchange came during a hearing of the House Oversight Committee, as lawmakers grilled officials from law enforcement agencies about why those making bomb threats made against Historically Black Colleges and Universities have not been caught.

“As the investigation is ongoing, I know that the FBI cannot answer any questions about the status of these specific cases,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat and chair of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

“But I would like to know how the FBI is coordinating with HBCUs and communities of color to address the terrifying rise in hate crimes and white supremacy in the U.S.”

This year alone, 36 HBCUs have been targeted with bomb threats. The House and Senate on a bipartisan vote passed a resolution condemning the bomb threats made to HBCUs and several congressional hearings on the threats to minority institutions have been held.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said residents are being notified to evacuate or told to shelter in place.
Homes evacuated in Henrico neighborhood after police find potential explosive
The person was found shot to death inside of a car on the city's northside
Police identify man found shot, killed inside car in Richmond
Historically, La Niña results in warmer temperatures across much of the U.S. during the spring...
A look at what La Niña could mean for central Virginia weather this spring
File photo of police lights.
Police: Pickup truck swerves, strikes pedestrian before driving off
An Army veteran and his two kids are picking up the pieces after flames tore through the roof...
‘It’s definitely devastating’: Army veteran and his two kids lose belongings in Chesterfield house fire

Latest News

The commission will select the final names by Oct. 1, 2022.
Naming Commission narrows list of potential new military base names
The special meeting will be held at John Marshall High School at 6:00 p.m.
RPS school leaders set to discuss future site of Fox Elementary during special meeting
A Henrico neighborhood is still on lockdown after a potential explosive was found inside one of...
News to Know for March 18: Henrico evacuated homes; March Madness update; Fabulous Friday
Police said residents are being notified to evacuate or told to shelter in place.
Homes evacuated in Henrico neighborhood after police find potential explosive