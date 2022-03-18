John Marshall High School host donation drive to help students with prom attire
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking to donate to a cause, John Marshall High School says it’s hosting a donation drive to help students with prom attire.
The school is asking those who decide to donate to consider donating any good to excellent condition formal wear or money donations.
This year’s theme for the prom is Met Gala.
If you are interested in contributing, contact Charita Harris here.
