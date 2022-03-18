John Marshall High School host donation drive to help students with prom attire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking to donate to a cause, John Marshall High School says it’s hosting a donation drive to help students with prom attire.

🚨🚨🚨John Marshall HS is hosting a drive to help students w/prom attire. Please consider donating any good to excellent condition formal wear or 💰donations the Theme is Met Gala Email Ms. Harris to contribute: charris3@rvaschools.net pic.twitter.com/aEFBQqNsQ4 — CouncilwomanLambert (@AnnCan2020) March 17, 2022

The school is asking those who decide to donate to consider donating any good to excellent condition formal wear or money donations.

This year’s theme for the prom is Met Gala.

If you are interested in contributing, contact Charita Harris here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.