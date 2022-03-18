‘It is shocking’: Henrico residents react to police investigation into ‘potentially hazardous materials’ inside Durwood Crescent home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - More than 24 hours later, the Henrico County Police Department and multiple agencies wrapped up their investigation into “potentially hazardous materials” found within a home along Durwood Crescent in the Tuckahoe neighborhood.

On Friday morning, neighbors nearby walked by the scene to see what was unfolding, including Brenda Lindsey. She’s lived in the Westham neighborhood for more than 40 years and was in disbelief to see the investigation unfolding near her home.

Members of Henrico Police along with their federal partners are investigating a suspicious situation at a home on Durwood Crescent. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“It is shocking,” she said. “Nothing like this has ever gone on in this neighborhood that I can recall.”

On Friday afternoon, police announced that EOD officials cleared the home, and residents were able to return to their homes after nearly 30 families were evacuated on Thursday.

Henrico Police said the investigation into the Durwood Crescent home stems from a call on Wednesday for an alleged domestic assault complaint on Southmill Drive.

Henrico Police arrested 21-year-old Sydney Crowe on outstanding warrants. Upon further investigations into this incident, Henrico Police also arrested 52-year-old Michael Hardy, who is facing charges of alleged strangulation and assault.

Sydney Crowe, 21, and Michael Hardy, 52, were arrested on Wednesday by Henrico Police. (Henrico Jail)

Henrico Police said they’re still investigating the nature of the relationship between Crowe and Hardy, but police said they both have ties to the Durwood Crescent home.

During a search warrant conducted on Thursday afternoon, items in the home “prompted officers to exit and secure the area.”

Several roads surrounding the Durwood Crescent home were closed due to the investigation. Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, a loud boom was also heard in the Tuckahoe area, which police say was not an explosion. Instead, the department said this was caused by EOD technicians to render the materials safe.

Henrico Police is investigating the hazardous materials found inside a Durwood Crescent home. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Since Jan. 1, 2017, Henrico Police said, records show 47 calls for service made to the Durwood Crescent address. Of those 47 calls, 20 police reports were filed.

Property records show Hardy is the owner of the Durwood Crescent home.

Matt Hrabak and his family live across the street from the home under investigation.

“We’ve seen suspicious activity happening at that house,” he said. “People have claimed they’ve seen drug deals happen at that house. People also claim they’ve seen people carrying guns and weapons on them outside that home. We’ve been trying to keep our distance, trying to stay as safe as possible.”

Lynn Johnston, who lives along Ridge Top Road, also described what she’s seen outside the home during her walks.

“Just overgrown and a huge dumpster with a tarp on it,” she said.

As residents return to their homes, Lindsey said this doesn’t take away from the peaceful area and neighbors she’s grown to love.

“I feel like this is still a safe neighborhood, a good neighborhood, but anything can happen anywhere,” Lindsey said.

Henrico Police said several credible items were seized from the property because of their hazardous nature. The nature of the items was not listed as the agencies continue to work on this joint investigation.

