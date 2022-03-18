Homes evacuated in Henrico neighborhood after police find potential explosive

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police, Henrico Fire, the FBI and Explosive Ordnance Disposal officials are on the scene of an incident in the Westham neighborhood.

Police said residents were notified to evacuate or told to shelter in place.

This comes after officers were called to the 9600 block of South Mill Road for an alleged domestic situation on Wednesday. Two people were arrested, Sydney Crow and Michael Hardy, both of Henrico. The two have ties to the home on South Mill.

On Thursday, officers went to a home in the area of 7200 Durwood Crescent to conduct a search warrant.

Henrico police, Fire, FBI, and EOD Officials are currently working a scene and notifying nearby residents to be evacuated or to shelter in place. There are currently multiple road closures around the area of 7200 Durwood Crescent. pic.twitter.com/9E4LEHc8i0 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 17, 2022

While executing the search warrant, officers left the home in fear for their safety and others in the neighborhood, police said.

“Upon entry, they immediately became concerned with the safety of themselves and others in the area,” Lt. Pecka said. “We have roadways closed. We have asked area residents that are immediately near the residence to evacuate the scene, and we are working with those families to ensure their safety.”

Henrico police said it is an explosive ordnance device situation.

“We do have our federal partners also on scene with the FBI. This is an EOD situation...an explosive ordnance device, so we are bringing in additional assets and resources just to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” Pecka said.

After 10 p.m., an explosion was set off by authorities outside of the home. Henrico police said a single item was rendered safe but added that crews have not been inside the house since they evacuated.

Police ended operations at the home on W. Durwood Crescent around 11 p.m. Thursday, but the roads will remain closed until further notice.

The following roads are closed:

Ridge Top Road at Patterson Avenue

Horsepen Road at Patterson Avenue

Durwood Crescent at Horsepen Road

Ridge Top Road at Devon Road

Drivers should use alternate routes.

“You don’t expect to make that left turn into your neighborhood, and there’re major cop cars everywhere,” said neighborhood resident Jami Trull. “Really, today there’s no neighborhood that I would call a safe neighborhood, so it makes me glad that Henrico County and the other agencies involved in here are fixing it and making it safe.”

Beginning at 7:30 Friday morning, police will be escorting around 30 families who were evacuated back to their homes to gather personal belongings before being escorted out again.

Operations at the home are expected to resume by 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.