Henrico restaurant to donate proceeds to ‘Lift Up Ukraine’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Fundraising efforts continue across metro-Richmond to help those in Ukraine.

Restaurants across the area are chipping in by donating their proceeds to support this ongoing cause.

The non-profit “Lift Up Ukraine” was created less than a month ago, and it is already seeing a huge number of folks and restaurants wanting to help with the humanitarian efforts.

On any given day, The Grapevine Greek & Italian Restaurant in Henrico is swarmed with foodies. Owners hope that will continue on Tuesday night.

“It’s going to be a busy night,” said Michael Trak, co-owner of the restaurant. “So, we’re going to be running around, yes, ma’am.”

The Grapevine is one of four restaurants/breweries across metro-Richmond that will be donating proceeds to Lift Up Ukraine.

“We’ve got a thing for helping, and we have a lot of friends and older staff from Ukraine,” said Mitchell Trak, General Manager and Co-owner of The Grapevine.

Meanwhile, Tony’s Italian Restaurant will hold its fundraiser on March 30, Lickinghole Creek Brewery has its efforts scheduled for April 2, and Balkan Restaurant will also donate proceeds on April 5.

“I have a lot of friends whose families are in Ukraine,” said Bella Korik, a volunteer with Lift Up Ukraine. “It’s just heartbreaking to see what they go through; to wake up every day not knowing if their families are alive there.”

It’s why Korik wanted to volunteer with Lift Up Ukraine, helping organize this restaurant fundraising effort.

“Very grateful to see how many people really support Ukraine; how many people stand with Ukraine and understand this unfair, unjust war needs to stop,” she said.

However, the humanitarian effort goes beyond just restaurant involvement.

“There are different pick up collection points for humanitarian aid that includes medications, and whatever is needed for Ukrainian defenders, soldiers, for the kids, the refugees, for women who are there,” Korik said.

Boxes packed with donated items are now headed overseas to help those families. However, Korik believes the need will still be there in the months to come.

“Even with all the destruction that’s been done to Ukraine, they will need all the help they can get,” she said. “The community will need to keep on supporting the cause so they can rebuild and get back on their feet.”

It’s a thought that’s tough to swallow, but the team at The Grapevine hopes this fundraiser will help.

“We’re just big on things like this, big on helping, and our family has always been that way,” Trak said.

On Tuesday, March 22, the Grapevine will hold a dinner buffet for $26 per person, starting at 7 p.m. To RSVP, please contact anna@liftupukraine.org.

